From big sky carvers
Big Sky Carvers Landing Gear Down Mallards Sculpture
Advertisement
This stunning sculpture is meticulously handcrafted by Big Sky Carvers artists based on founder Marc Pierce's own life experiences in the Great Outdoors. Our original "Montana Bronze" sculptures are composed by our proprietary process, using blends of fine resins. The beautiful finish is the result of hand-applied patinas and metallic paint, carefully matched to accent all of the subtle details of the artwork.