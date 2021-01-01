From gen foam
LANDBYTE LB-120 Blue Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 4.0 Mini Portable Outdoor Stereo Phone Charging Treasure Small Built-in 4400 mA
Advertisement
Bluetooth wireless play. One button Bluetooth reconnection. Large-capacity lithium battery: 4 times more than similar products of 4400 mA high-capacity lithium battery, support 24 hours a day to play. 4400mAh Emergency Mobile Power: The Suppliers customized batteries, 4400MAH large battery for your phone tablet offers a long battery life. 1 can provide full charge of IPHONE X phone. Ten meters inside connection.