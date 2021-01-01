From lexora
Lexora Lancy 24" Rustic Acacia Bathroom Vanity, White Quartz Top, White Square Sink, and Balzani Gun Metal Faucet Set in Brown | LLC24SKSOS000FGM
Advertisement
Free Standing Vanity. Solid wood frame with MDF and wood veneer panels. 8-stage painting and finishing process, each finish is primed and sealed for superior moisture resistance. Single hole white quartz countertop. UPC certified ceramic sink with overflow. 4 Doors with concealed soft-close door hinges. 2 fully extending 13 inch drawers with soft-close drawer slides. Matte nickel hardware. Lexora Monte chrome faucet(s), pop-up drain(s), and p- trap(s). Lexora Lancy 24" Rustic Acacia Bathroom Vanity, White Quartz Top, White Square Sink, and Balzani Gun Metal Faucet Set in Brown | LLC24SKSOS000FGM