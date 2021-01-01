From lanc me

Lancôme Bi-Facil Face Makeup Remover and Cleanser 6.7oz.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Lancôme Bi-Facil Face Makeup Remover and Cleanser 6.7oz. What It Is Bi-phased micellar water face makeup remover and cleanser formulated to remove long-wear makeup. What You Get 6.7 oz. Bi-Facil Face Makeup Remover and Cleanser What It Does Removes long-wear makeup Opthalmologist and dermatologically tested Suitable for sensitive skin, sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers How to Use Apply to cotton pad and swipe over face to remove makeup. Made in France

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com