Lancôme 370 Bisque W Teint Idole Camo Concealer What It Is An ultra-pigmented, full-coverage concealer that helps camouflage imperfections with a weightless, comfortable feel. What You Get .40 fl. oz. Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer - 370 Bisque W What It Does Conceal imperfections all day with this high-pigment, full-coverage, lightweight concealer It is easily blendable and buildable to reveal an even skintone with a natural matte finish One drop is all it takes; a little goes a long way Won't cake or crease How to Use Squeeze a pea-sized amount of concealer on the back of your hand, use your fingers to warm up the product before application. Careful, a little goes a long way! Use your favorite applicator- a concealer brush, beauty blender, or your fingers- to dab the concealer on skin. Wait a few seconds, then blend the edges into your skin. Recommend to begin with the color correctors from Teint Idole Ultra Camouflage Color Corrector and finish with Teint Idole Ultra Foundation. Made in USA