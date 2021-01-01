Mohawk Home Lancaster Antique 4 ft. x 6 ft. Floral Area Rug

Eternally elegant, Mohawk's Lancaster Area Rug in Antique features a distressed neutral ivory, light beige and taupe grey palette illuminating a traditionally inspired floral palmette motif. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.