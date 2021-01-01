Island Umbrella Lanai 9 ft. Polyester Half Market Patio Umbrella in Slate Grey

The portable Island Umbrella Lanai 9 ft. Half Umbrella is the perfect solution for a tight space. It works great on a narrow deck or balcony, up against a wall, window or sliding door where a full umbrella just won't fit. This unique shade solution requires no attachment to wall or vertical surface. Although its shade capacity is half of a 9 ft. Octagon umbrella, it's still packed with quality features at a very affordable price. Its durable construction, appealing profile and unique crank and open system ensure ease of use and long lasting durability. Enjoy a relaxing time under shade, all day long, even in tight spaces. Polyester fabric canopy backed by 1-year warranty, 1-year warranty on pole and structure. Base sold separately.