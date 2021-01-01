Lana Pendant Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Polished - (H365701S-AGB)

A small structure delivers big effect in the Lana Pendant Light by Mitzi by Hudson Valley. A Clear Glass shade with an appealing tulip shape descends from an understated Steel cap. The frame above the Glass offers support and the slightest directional focus, helping to place emphasis on the pendants downlighting. The Lana hangs via a slender cord, maintaining its minimalist influence and not distracting from the subtle beauty of the shade. The design of the Glass diffuser provides a subtle layering to the light as it moves into a room, and the thin disc above the fixture adds a final accenting touch as it reflects light back into the space below. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Shape: Dome. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass