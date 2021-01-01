Baxton Studio Lana Modern And Contemporary Black Finished Metal Queen Size Platform Bed

Modern and contemporary platform bed|Constructed from metal and engineered wood|Black finish|Openwork headboard and footboard|Elegant finial caps |Wood slats eliminate the need for a box spring|Assembly required|.Add a modern touch to your bedroom with the smooth curves and light outline of the Lana bed. Made in Malaysia, this bed features a low platform comprised of black finished metal. The headboard and footboard showcase an openwork design that provides an airy feel, while smooth curves create a soothing silhouette. Requiring assembly, the Lana is equipped with wood slats for mattress support, eliminating the need for a box spring. Finial caps add an elegant touch, making the Lana bed a tranquil addition to any space.