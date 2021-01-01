Lana Armchair

Feel like royalty when kicking back in the Avery accent chair! With a vintage yet very modern design, this piece will bring a sense of luxury and comfort to your home. You will not be able to resist the indulgence of sitting in this chair with the plush and comfortable padded backrest, seat, and sloped armrests. The Avery is finished in smooth velvet upholstery and rests on a sturdy metal frame with angled legs. Available in fashionable colors: blue, grey, and green velvet, this accent piece requires minimal assembly. Expect to wow everyone with the Avery accent chair! Fabric: Mustard