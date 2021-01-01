Lan Screen by Gan Rugs - Color: Blue (141965)

The Lan Screen from Gan Rugs stands in a textured plane of hand-embroidered glaoui fabric. The Neri&Hu designed piece displays a sophisticated arrangement of patterns, each adhering to a modern tone. A quaint framework holds and frames the screen in tasteful segments of tubular metal and fine wood. For true acoustics, room partitioning, or an artistic statement, the Lan Screen realizes the versatility of the modern home. Gan Rugs thrives on re-interpreting traditional motifs into innovative and surprising designs. Focusing on handmade rugs, poufs and pillows, Gan's designs are fresh and inspiring with a touch of the familiar.Gan Rugs, part of the Spanish design company Gandia Blasco founded in 1941, designs fresh home textiles that are modern and bright. Gan collaborates with top designers from around the world and expert weavers in India to create their boundary-breaking designs. By experimenting with new techniques, Gan redesigns traditional motifs into handmade rugs, poufs and pillows with a modern edge. Shape: Rectangle. Color: Blue.