Lamson 87" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise

Give your living room some serious style points by adding this handcrafted, mid-century-inspired sectional sofa. It's an easy choice for those on the hunt for something cool. The padded, upholstered back and seat cushions are super comfortable and give a tailored look while removable, foam-fiber-filled seat cushions are supported with pocket springs for your comfort. Square and recessed arms give a welcoming, casual feel, and the exposed wood legs in a warm walnut finish offer warm contrast against any of the fabric choices. The reversible chaise can be moved to the left or right side. Fabric: Mushroom Polyester Blend