Lampe Gras No 411 Floor Lamp by DCW Editions - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (411 BL-PC ETL)

The Lampe Gras No 411 Floor Lamp from DCW Editions makes its mark as a new development of a dignified and established design lineage. Created by Bernard-Albin Gras for office and factory work in 1921, the fixtures design appears basic at first glance, with metal tubing rising from a small disc base to a single articulated lamp at its end. The lamp itself is the soul of discretion, thin structure blending into its surroundings even as it enhances its environment, while the artfully-simple tubing has hidden points of articulation that allow the candelabra-style lamping to be aimed precisely where it is needed. Established in 2008, DCWs first item was a reproduction of the Lampe Gras, designed in 1921. This, as well as many of their other designs, are both durable and chic, creating timeless pieces made to last. This French designer company strives to pull from the past, utilize in the present, and look to the future. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Polycarbonate