Lampe Gras NÂ°312 Pendant Light by DCW Editions - Color: Yellow - Finish: Matte - (312 BL-YEL)

The Lampe Gras N°312 Pendant Light by DCW editions presents a timeless design with a versatile construction. First designed by Bernard-Albin Gras in 1921, this fixture was initially developed to offer functional light in industrial or office settings but shines anywhere adjustable illumination is wanted or needed. Its sleek, tubular stem flows down from a small circular canopy and angles softly to add a sculptural simplicity to the functional construction. Horizontal pivots set into the stem pair with adjustable points between the final small arm and metal shade to make the socket inside it infinitely flexible, adapting with ease to create the ideal ambiance. Established in 2008, DCWs first item was a reproduction of the Lampe Gras, designed in 1921. This, as well as many of their other designs, are both durable and chic, creating timeless pieces made to last. This French designer company strives to pull from the past, utilize in the present, and look to the future. Shape: Round. Color: Yellow. Finish: Yellow