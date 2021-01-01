Lampe Gras Classic Round Shade by DCW Editions - Color: Blue (SHA 205 BLUE ETL)

The Lampe Gras Classic Round Shade from DCW editions offers additional customization to a variety of venerable designs originally pioneered in 1921 by Bernard-Albin Gras. While the fixtures arrive with a default texture of matte black arms and matching shade, this separate accessory can provide a note of contrasting color that enhances its surroundings. Established in 2008, DCWs first item was a reproduction of the Lampe Gras, designed in 1921. This, as well as many of their other designs, are both durable and chic, creating timeless pieces made to last. This French designer company strives to pull from the past, utilize in the present, and look to the future. Color: Blue.