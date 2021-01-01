Lamp Shade Ring, 250mm Dia. Lampshade Holder Frame for Connecting Lamps Harp, Baked Coating Iron 1 Set

[Specification] - Color: White; Material: Iron; Finish: Baked Coating; Thickness: 4mm / 0.16'; Outer Diameter: 250mm / 9.84'; Hole Diameter: 10mm / 0.39' [Material] - Made of Iron material with baked coating, good rust resistance, long service life [Easy to use] - Pick an appropriate lampshade then use some glue to easily cover the ring [Applications] - Widely used at the bottom and top of the lampshade to keep the round-shaped, perfect for making custom DIY drum lampshades. [Notice] - Notice: Please have a look at the size to decide if the lampshade is good to fit. Also, the baked coating might not cover the joint link.