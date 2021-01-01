Lamp Post Lighted Display

Make holiday decorating easy with our light-up frosted lamp post. Whether you are decorating for Christmas or another holiday, our frosted lamp will give your family and friends the perfect greeting this holiday season. 70 bright pre-lit bulbs provide a warm inviting glow to any holiday display. Perfect for both daytime and night-time illumination. Ideal for your porch, lawn, yard, or any room/event needing a bright holiday touch. Everything is provided for quick and easy assembly. Set up and take down can be done in any larger room, garage, or event space and the reusable packaging is great for storage during off-seasons.