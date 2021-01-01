From harriet bee
Lamont Contemporary Candlestick Table Lamp Set
Advertisement
Aspen Creative offers one pack of one light candlestick table lamp, with a contemporary design. This lamp comes with a hardback empire shaped. The lamp is UL listed for indoor, dry location. Aspen Creative hardback shades use virgin styrene backing board to produce a warm, natural and smooth light more appealing than shades made with recycled styrene board that can crack and over time. Application kid's room, bedroom night stand, office desk, living room end table, study and college dorm.