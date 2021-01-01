Lamivia Picnic Blankets Beach Blanket, 80"x80" Extra Large Thick Machine Washable Foldable Waterproof Sandproof Outdoor Mat, Oversized XL Big.

80*80 Oversized for 4-6 Adults Lamivia Picnic mat unfolded size is 80"x 80" it s big enough to fit for 6-8 adults for siting or 4 adults of lying giving your children and pets a large area to play. 3-Layers with Soft and Durable Material Made of 3 layers our picnic mat has upgraded sturdy fabric on the top soft cotton for middle and durable fabric backing. Perfectly suitable for siting or lying on grass beach floor or any kindly of surface giving you soft and comfortable feelings. Clean Easily & Machine Washable Outdoor blanket is super easy to clean due to its upgraded durable and waterproof surface you can shake & wipe off dirt mud wet grass and beach sand easily. And you could put it into washing machine to save your time and labor. Foldable & Lightweight XL picnic blanket can be folded to a very mini size of 15"x 5". It will not loose easily and take too much space with the help of velcro.