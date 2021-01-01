Lambert Smart Fireplace w/ Faux Stone

• Alexa-enabled fireplace w/ stacked stone surround• Supplemental heat for a cozy feel in a room up to 400 square feet• Voice technology and remote control allows for full control from your couch• Long life, energy efficient LED bulbs • Use without heater for year-round enjoyment• Fits standard wall outlet, no additional electrical equipment required• Alexa powers on/off, heat up/down, flame level up/down, and sets a timer• Authentically textured, simulated stacked stone surround• Please note, an Amazon account is required to use this device• Do not leave fireplace running unattended; fireplace does not shut off if tipped over• Living room, dining room, or open concept living space• Traditional style with coastal touch• Ebony finish w/ shades of gray faux stone• Overall: 45.75" W x 15.75" D x 40.75" H• Includes remote control; includes smart firebox in separate carton• Assembly Required