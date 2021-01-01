Under the motto "Enjoy your home", the Berlin-based designer Michael Michalsky launched his wallpaper collection in 2013. Since then he has built up a solid customer base and is now adding a further five wallpaper designs. Michalsky has now created another five series of different non-woven wallpapers. Devoted to the theme of this Lamanna Urban Graphic 33' L x 21" W Textured Chevron Wallpaper Roll collection, they bear the names of well-known trendsetting metropolitan districts. Straightforward, modern and extravagant, these wallpapers represent an urban and comfortable style of living. The new designs incorporate nearly sixty variations, offering an array of options with graphical patterns, stripes, floral prints and ornamentation as well as textured plain colors, to give your walls a new look. Color: Natural