Lakeside Padded High Back Swivel Rocking Chair Lounge Chair

The Lakeside URComfort™ outdoor lounge chairs with padded sling blend design and engineering, advancing relaxation to an entirely new level. URComfort™ seating harmonizes with the movement of your body to find the most comfortable position. And it stays in that position until you decide to move. Then it moves with you. The articulated movement system is simple and durable. It is ideally suited to the Peter Homestead-designed Lakeside lounge chair's clean lines, generous seating area, and rustic charm. It's a perfect solution for modern families who want to relax and feel connected to nature. Lakeside URComfort™: An alluring synthesis of technology and beauty. Frame Color: Parchment, Seat Color: Cape Cove