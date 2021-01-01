From hunter
Hunter Lakemont 60 in. Integrated LED Indoor/Outdoor Matte White Ceiling Fan with Light Kit and Remote
The Lakemont modern ceiling fan with LED light features our SureSpeed Guarantee, delivering the optimized, high-speed cooling you expect from a high-velocity ceiling fan. Featuring beautiful wood grain blade detailing, this outdoor ceiling fan makes a statement in indoor and covered outdoor spaces. The remote receiver is pre-installed into this ceiling fan with remote, and the included handheld remote is factory paired for easy, out-of-the-box use.