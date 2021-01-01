LakeMaster Plus MidSouth States Edition Digital GPS Lake and Aerial Maps Micro SD Card Version 3 Black

Get an added angling advantage with LakeMaster Plus mapping, which adds high-quality aerial photography to its unrivaled accuracy and detail, easy-to-read contours, highlighted depth ranges, and scrollable lake lists. This LakeMaster Plus Mid-South States Edition, Version 3 boasts more than 270 high-definition lakes and more than 385 total lakes from TX, OK, AR, LA, and MS, adding over 65 new lakes since the prior version. LakeMaster Plus enables you to view an aerial image overlay on high-definition waters to see the entry and exits of creek channels, to see how far a reef or weed line extends, and to pick out shallow-water rock piles, steep drop-offs, and other features. Easy-to-see shading highlights shallow-water areas within an adjustable range up to 30 feet, and depth contours and shorelines can be synchronized with the actual water levels of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers. LakeMaster Plus digital maps come on a Micro