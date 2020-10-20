20" x 20" Lakeland Square Planter White - White - Mayne

The Mayne Lakeland planter has the look of wood without the upkeep. Molded from high-grade polyethylene, this planter offers a classy choice for your outdoor d?cor needs. Long-lasting beauty, durability, and quality. Built-in water reservoir encourages healthy plant growth by allowing plants to practically water themselves. Create a beautiful coastal appeal. Mayne molded plastic planters are made from high-grade 100percent polyethylene with built-in UV inhibitors. Double-wall design featuring a sub-irrigation water system which encourages root growth. Inside Dimensions: 16"L x 16"W x 13.5"D. It holds approximately 11.5 gallons of soil and 6.5 gallons of water. The weather-proof and ultra-tough construction allows you to enjoy your planter all year long with very little winter preparation. The UV inhibitors within the resin allows for a long-lasting fade-free performance. 15 year warranty? residential application, 5 year warranty? commercial application. For further questions, please contact Mayne Inc. at 1-866-363-8834. Made In The USA. Size: 20 inch. Color: White.