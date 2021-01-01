From hudson valley

Hudson Valley Lakeland 5" Bathroom Vanity Light in Satin Nickel

$132.00
In stock
Buy at lightsonline

Description

The charm of an English country estate comes from its air of relaxed sophistication. Lakeland's gentle curves and fine lines embrace this subdued aesthetic. The oblong backplate anchors a shapely arm, which introduces the collection's curvilinear motif. Finely cast steps outline fixture details, adding intricacy to the design. Soft etching preserves the visual depth of the mouth-blown glass shade, while gently diffusing bulb glare.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com