From trafficmaster

TrafficMaster Lake Tahoe Pine 7 in. W x 48 in. L Luxury Click-Lock Vinyl Plank Flooring (23.3 sq. ft. / case)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Available exclusively at The Home Depot, TrafficMASTER gives you the look and feel of hard wood without the cost. This new solid core product is 100% waterproof and features a ceramic bead wear layer for enhanced scratch resistance. The simple drop-and-lock installation system allows for easy, no-glue installation, saving time and money. Our product also includes a pre-attached pad for comfort under foot. TrafficMASTER Luxury Vinyl Flooring installs over most existing surfaces including concrete, tile, wood and vinyl. This flooring is both phthalate-free and formaldehyde-free to ensure product safety. Color: Lake Tahoe Pine.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com