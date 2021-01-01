TrafficMaster Lake Tahoe Pine 7 in. W x 48 in. L Luxury Click-Lock Vinyl Plank Flooring (23.3 sq. ft. / case)

Available exclusively at The Home Depot, TrafficMASTER gives you the look and feel of hard wood without the cost. This new solid core product is 100% waterproof and features a ceramic bead wear layer for enhanced scratch resistance. The simple drop-and-lock installation system allows for easy, no-glue installation, saving time and money. Our product also includes a pre-attached pad for comfort under foot. TrafficMASTER Luxury Vinyl Flooring installs over most existing surfaces including concrete, tile, wood and vinyl. This flooring is both phthalate-free and formaldehyde-free to ensure product safety. Color: Lake Tahoe Pine.