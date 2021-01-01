Trademark Fine Art 'Lake O'Hara at Dawn' Canvas Art by Pierre Leclerc, White Matte, Birch Frame:Artist: Pierre LeclercSubject: LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryProduct type: birch frame, white mat, acrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features the clear water of Lake O'Hara reflecting the surrounding mountains and pine trees in the morning light.A giclee print under acrylic in a birch wood frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a birch wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.