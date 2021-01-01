Dream Home 8mm Lake Constance Beech Laminate Flooring 7.6 in. Wide x 54.45 in. Long, $1.29/sqft, LL Flooring

About Laminate FlooringLaminate flooring is easy to install, easy to maintain, and designed to replicate the natural color, grain, and texture of real hardwood. The technology used to create laminate flooring has improved significantly over the years, greatly enhancing the realistic wood look. In addition to being remarkably realistic, laminate flooring is exceptionally durable-resistant to staining, scratches, wear, and fading. From high gloss to distressed surfaces, LL Flooring is proud to offer the premiere selection of timeless traditional looks, and all the latest trends.Highlights:- Elevate your style! This floor is suitable for application on walls.- Looks and feels like real wood- Stands up to pets, kids and heavy foot traffic, including commercial use- AC Rated, See Below- Exceptional Warranty- Easy Click InstallationInstallation Tips:- Fold Down with Clip- Store flooring flat for 48 hours in its original packaging at room temperature.- Must be installed over a clean, stable, flat, smooth, and dry surface.- Moisture barrier is required for installations over concrete.- For a more natural look, mix planks well when installing.- Please follow your installation instructions carefullyPlease note this product does not have attached padding. There is a 5% allowance established for waste created as a result of the installation process. Expect slight variations from samples to installed flooring. Pull from multiple boxes when installing to mix patterns. Follow installation instructions for use of moisture protection and proper installation. Refer to product limited warranty for details.