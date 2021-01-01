Advertisement
Inspired by industrial shipping crates, this 4-light farmhouse square wood dining room chandelier from LNC lighting Laius collection features mango wood and birch wood designs attached to a antique black-finish premium iron cage with oversized X-patterns on its 2 sides, making it an impressive simple statement over dining room, entryways, kitchen island, living room, bedroom and more. It blends rustic and urban styles to complement any decor and last for years to come. LNC Laius 4-Light Antique Black Distressed Wood Farmhouse Cage Chandelier | A03438