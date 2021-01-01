Laito Pendant Light by Seed Design - Color: Metallics - Finish: Chrome - (SQ-897MP-CRM)

The vintage inspired Latio Pendant Light brings back the old fashion design of what lamps use to look like. A unique fish-bone structure design enhances balance and allows you to rotate the lampshade. Typically this style is reminiscent of a desk lamp and is now available in a pendant version. Available in 4 stunning finishes; Matte Black, Brushed Brass, Shiny Copper or Chrome. Ponder over your work, while the Latio Pendant Light focuses on you. SEED Design, founded in 1991, is a lighting company based in Taipei with a U.S. subsidiary in Washington state. Their modern and contemporary lighting emphasize elegant simplicity and timeless forms. From the smooth, clean lines of the Dobi Table Lamp to the intriguing wood and steel combination of the Mumu LED Linear Suspension Pendant Light, SEED Designs pieces are eye-catching and demonstrate high quality design. Shape: Dome. Color: Metallics. Finish: Chrome