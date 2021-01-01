From mercer41
Laith Frame Coffee Table
Anchor your living room look or den seating ensemble in modern fashion with this glamorous coffee table. Classic up top and eye-catching on the bottom, this staging and serving piece offers style for any space. Its base features an openwork geometric design, crafted from stainless steel and featuring a polished finish. For elegant contrast, it is topped off by clear tempered glass with rubber glides to make the attachment smooth. Table Base Color: Silver, Size: 15.7" H x 47" L x 23.6" W