From lotiyo
Lairun Speaker Foot, Shockproof Bracket, Skid-Proof Aluminum Durable Compact for Subwoofers for Bookshelves Power Amplifiers Floor Boxes
Advertisement
Using all-aluminum material, durable and the effect is better. Suitable for bookshelves, subwoofers, floor boxes, speakers, power amplifiers, etc. It is skid-proof and shockproof, compact and effective. Can be used for shocking proof of HIFI speaker or speaker shelf. Used for speaker base or speaker frame base, it can eliminate the sound pollution between the carton body and the ground, and obtain pure sound effect.