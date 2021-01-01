Lailah 1 - Light Lantern Rectangle Pendant

This single pendant light brings traditional, coastal style to your breakfast nook, bedroom, or entryway. It's made from metal in a brushed nickel finish and features an open, rectangular wooden frame to create mixed media appeal. Curving arms carry the frame for an eye-catching silhouette. Inside there is a bare 60W bulb (not included) that casts a soft glow throughout your space. You can install this fixture on a dimmer switch to effortlessly take you from day to night. Plus, it hangs from an adjustable downrod and has a sloped ceiling-compatible canopy.