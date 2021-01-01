From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Laila Slate Brown King Bed
Advertisement
The unique headboard of Home Decorators Collection's Laila Bed features three concentric shapes outlined in inlaid metal. A traditional quatrefoil sits at the center, surrounded by a Moroccan quatrefoil. An arched shape matching the profile of the headboard frames the other two shapes. Paired with the beautiful beach oil finish of the solid wood frame, this striking bed offers global flair for your bedroom. Easy to assemble, this king-size bed requires a box spring and mattress, sold separately. Color: Slate Brown.