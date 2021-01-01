Intelligent Design Laila 5-Piece Teal Queen Duvet Cover Set, Blue

The Intelligent Design Laila Duvet Cover Set turns any bedroom into fun and inviting getaway. This stylish duvet cover features a grey and white chevron print broken up by white vertical stripes and a solid teal color that pops. Matching sham(s) with a teal flange pairs exceptionally well with the delightful chevron pattern, while 2-decorating pillows in coordinating colors help complete the look. Button closures allow you to place a down comforter insert inside the duvet cover for added warmth and comfort. Set includes duvet cover (NO INSERT), 2-shams (1-sham in Twin/Twin XL), 1-oblong and 1-square decorative pillows. Made from ultra-soft microfiber, this duvet cover set is machine washable for easy care.