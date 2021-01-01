Laguna Swivel Patio Dining Armchair with Cushion

The chair offers a fresh take on modern living. The unique beauty of each piece and generous scale breathe an inviting personality into this collection. Laguna boasts a wide slat back, smart angles, clean lines, and exceptional attention to detail. The chair offers a generous range of deep-seating and dining pieces in its signature teak-inspired smooth finish and providing you with many options to set the stage for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. The chair with cushion is unique; its design spans multiple styles and is a beautiful addition as a contemporary or modern piece to your home. This swivel dining chair offers deep seating in high quality and weather-resistant aluminum in a beautiful finish. Outstanding comfort is provided by fast-drying cushions with Sunbrella fabric. Fully welded and powder-coated aluminum frames provide both strength and longevity and all material. The quintessential outdoor performance fabric on all cushions and rounds out the beauty and quality of the collection. Cushion Color: Canvas Flax