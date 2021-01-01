From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Laguna Point Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Ottoman with CushionGuard Graphite Dark Gray Cushions (2-Pack)
Enjoy unique textures and global patterns with the Laguna Point 2-pack Ottomans by Hampton Bay. Featuring all-weather wicker with the look and feel of natural sea grass and comfortable cushions, this set will turn any outdoor space into your new relaxing retreat. The set includes 2-pieces of ottomans, coordinating it with other items in the Laguna Point Collection (sold separately) or purchase as a standalone set to enhance your outdoor living space.