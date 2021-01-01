From kim salmela for one kings lane
Laguna Crypton RF Sectional - Walnut/Cloud
Exclusive to One Kings Lane: This right-facing sectional offers plenty of room for stretching out, yet it maintains a fresh, light look. That's down to the exposed tapered legs, slender arms, and curved back. Amply padded cushions provide long-lasting comfort. The stain-resistant Crypton upholstery, a flat-pile chenille, makes this sectional a savvy choice for households with children, pets, or spill-prone adults.