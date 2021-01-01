Laguna 7pc Acacia Wood/Wicker Patio Dining Set - Brown/Cream - Christopher Knight Home

This clean and simple Christopher Knight Home Laguna 7pc Acacia Wood and Wicker Dining Set combines the functionality of wood and iron with the comfort of wicker. Complete with a table, and six wicker dining chairs, this set offers comfortable seating in the great outdoors. Sure to complement any patio décor, this Christopher Knight Home Laguna 7pc Acacia Wood and Wicker Dining Set offers you a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable wicker chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last your for years to come.