Lafon White Glass Table Vase

This rustic and distressed finished glass rounded table vase with iron stand creates that organic vibe for any rustic-themed home spaces. Made with glass, this vase highlights unfinished distressed cream tones and is designed with a rounded base that is supported by an iron stand. Placed on your console or coffee table, this rustic vase is a charming accent or centerpiece for your farmhouse or any rustic home themes. Suitable for indoor use only. Vase opening measures 12". This item comes shipped in one carton. Size: 16" H x 7" W x 4" D