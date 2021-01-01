Lafeber's Nutri-Berries bird food is made with savory peanuts, hulled canary seed, cracked corn, and other flavorful and healthy ingredients. The nuggets, or "berries" of food, are colorful and have an interesting texture and good taste. This food is made so your bird will eat the entire "berry," so you can be confident they are getting the maximum and total nutrition needed to thrive. NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Hulled white proso millet, hulled canary grass seed, red millet, malto-dextrin, oat groats, ground corn, peanuts, corn syrup, corn oil, glycerine, propylene glycol, wheat, whole egg, dicalcium phosphate, ground limestone, dl-methionine (an essential amino acid), l-lysine (an essential amino acid), potassium sorbate (a preservative), vitamin A supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, vitamin E supplement, ethoxyquin (a preservative), menadione sodium bisulfite complex (source of vitamin K activity), thiamine mononitrate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, biotin, ascorbic acid. Guaranteed Analysis: Crude protein (min.)......12%Crude fat (min.)..............6%Crude fiber (max.)........3.5%Moisture (max.)............15% Size: 4 lb or 12.5 oz bags Lafeber's Nutri-Berries Cockatiel Raw Bird Food, Size: 64 oz | PetSmart