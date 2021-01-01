Lafayette Queen Size Sleeper Sofa - Dark Blue - Pull Out Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

Just because you like traditional style doesn't mean you're a stick in the mud. To prove it, take a look at this oh-so-handsome Lafayette queen sofa bed. All the tell-tale signs of classic good looks are there - the rolled arms, the clean lines and the simple block legs. Leave it simple and chic or dress it up with bright pillows and bold throws. Then, reveal the big surprise by folding out the inner mattress to accommodate your overnight guests. Who knew this classic couch had so much to offer? You did, that's who. Did we mention that Apt2B also includes a lifetime warranty with this customizable sleeper sofa? It's the complete package, and it's all made right here in the USA. With this Lafayette sleeper couch, queen size mattress options include either a innerspring or memory foam style to suit your sleep preferences. Plus, you get your choice of over a dozen gorgeous fabric colors and three lovely leg finishes to add a custom touch.