Crosley Furniture LaFayette Natural Wood Top Portable Kitchen Island

Constructed of solid hardwood and wood veneers, this kitchen island is designed for longevity. The beautiful raised panel doors and drawer front provide the ultimate in style to dress up your kitchen. The deep drawer are great for anything from utensils to storage containers. Behind the two doors, you will find an adjustable shelf and an abundance of storage space for things that you prefer to be out of sight. Style, function and quality make this kitchen island a wise addition to your home.