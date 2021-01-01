Lafayette Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa - Dark Grey - Pull Out Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

If you love being able to mix and match when it comes to your furniture, choose the Lafayette sleeper sofa as the main piece for your living room. With a space-saving, apartment-friendly size and completely customizable colors, it fits in anywhere. Plus, the simple design with rolled arms and block legs will easily match with modern or traditional decor. Best of all, it's a versatile piece that can also turn your living room into a guest room in just seconds. The inner full-size mattress folds out to create a cozy spot for your guest to crash on while they visit. This loveseat sleeper sofa comes with a cozy innerspring mattress, or you can upgrade to the luxury of memory foam. To further customize your purchase, choose from three leg finishes and a wide selection of bold and neutral fabric colors. The Lafayette apartment size sofa bed from Apt2B is made in the USA. It comes with a lifetime warranty.