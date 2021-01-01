Livex Lighting Lafayette 1 Light Black Outdoor Wall Sconce

Livex Lighting is well known for quality, style and value. Looking for something modern and fresh for your home exterior. The Lafayette collection will meet and exceed your expectations. Adorned with exceptional and sophisticated details such as hammered polished nickel panels set in a black finish fixture frame and clear glass. This large one-light wall lantern creates a stylish and unique appearance. Its streamlined hand crafted solid brass frame construction will complement almost any modern or contemporary luxurious home exterior. This well-rounded fixture is sure to satisfy your lighting needs.