Lexora Lafarre 72 in. W x 20 in. D x 35 in. H White Double Sink Bath Vanity in Rustic Acacia with White Quartz Top and Mirror

A reinvented classic, every facet of Lexora's Lafarre collection has been scrupulously crafted with the intention of elevating a beloved design to a modern staple. Strong accents of rustic acacia wood, minimal hardware, and a vibrant white quartz countertop. While each element is simplistic in nature, in conjunction an exquisite cohesiveness forms a bold statement. Beneath the charm lies intricate design. Crafted by hand, 8 stages of painting and detailing provide a superior finish that will retain its shine for years to come. Built to last, this is an elegant addition to any contemporary home.