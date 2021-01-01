Trademark Fine Art 'Ladybug Cottage' Canvas Art by Robin Betterley

Artist: Robin BetterleySubject: Still LifeStyle: Cottage / CountryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a white and red birdhouse at the top of a post.Robin Betterley lives and loves the world of miniatures and art because it is an ever changing involvement with materials, both manufactured and raw, and a childlike charm with technology that keeps her committed and adrenalized. She is at once both humbled and proud that her work is accepted, allowing her to live a joyous artists life. Robin met Shawn (her husband) at summer camp as kids and have remained fast friends even after and moved from dating to marriage to having children, and now grandchildren. The couples day to day life revolves around their century old home, their work as artisans and their family and gardens. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.