Lady With Flowers On Tombstone Bronze Statue - Size: 62"L X 32"W X 24"H.

A stunning large and heavy bronze sculpture depicting Lady with flowers moaning on Tombstone Bronze Statue. This sculpture is made from bronze using the Lost Wax Process of bronze casting finished with a toned patina, which highlights the exceptionally fine detail and guarantees lasting heirloom beauty. This impressive Bronze Statue will be a permanent fixture on a grave or on the yard as a symbolic memory of a loved one. Engraving on the statue can be arranged. Size: 62"L x 32"W x 24"H. Weight is: 120Lb