TuffRider Ladies Ventilated Technical Long Sleeve Sport Shirt, Aqua, Large

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** Stay comfy and cool during hot weather rides with the TuffRider Ladies Ventilated Technical Long Sleeve Sport Shirt. Moisture-wicking technical fabric is paired with ventilated mesh panels under the arms to help keep you cool on trail rides and during schooling sessions. Long sleeves offer additional coverage for sunny rides. The zip front makes for easy on and off, ideal when you’re sweaty. With tons of color options available, you can add fresh new colors or color-coordinate to your existing schooling wardrobe.